Griffin killed Sunday in two-vehicle collision

Trooper Jason Warinner is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday, September 9, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Hwy. 90 at the intersection of Hwy. 558.

Lillie Maxine Griffin, 81, of Albany, was operating a 2004 Nissan Altima westbound on Ky. 90 attempting to turn on Ky. 558 when she failed to yield the right of way of the oncoming eastbound vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Ram, operated by Steven Willoughby, 29, of Winchester, Kentucky. Willoughby was unable to stop, colliding with Griffin, striking her vehicle in the passenger side.

Griffin and a passenger in the Willoughby vehicle, 57-year old Linville Willoughby, were wearing a seatbelt. Steven Willougby was unrestrained.

All occupants were transported to The Medical Center in Albany where Griffin was pronounced deceased by the Clinton County Coroner. Linville and Steven Willoughby were treated and released with minor injuries.

Trooper Warinner was assisted at the scene by additional Kentucky State Police personnel, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton County EMS, and the Albany Fire Department.

