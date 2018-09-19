Dawgs crumble Caverna, 54-6





The Clinton County Bulldogs hosted Caverna on Friday night and from the opening kickoff, the Dawgs controlled the game as the Dawgs won, 54-6.

Clinton County Head Coach Jamie Miller said even though the game was lopsided in their favor, he and his staff still learned some things that need addressing this week.

“It’s always good for us to have a big win,” Miller said. “We did see some things we need to improve on. One of those big things is when we jump out on someone we don’t seem to be as physical late in the game. We need to keep our focus later in the game. Some of those things we will need as we face tougher opponents later in the season. The good news is these things are easily fixed.”

This week, Clinton County will host Metcalfe County in what is somewhat a revenge game from last season.

Last year, Clinton County was up by 11 points in the final quarter and ended up losing the game 29-26, to hand the Dawgs its first lost of the season.

This year, the Dawgs are ready for the challenge and looking to make it 5-0 on the year.

“This is going to be a much more competitive game and my guys will be ready,” Miller said. “Come Friday night they will be chomping at the bit. The good thing about having the big wins is you get to see everyone play. We need to make sure and break the games down as a staff and figure out what we need to do.”

Miller said his team has to play the entire game this week.

“We were up 11 points in the final quarter last year. That’s only a two possession game and they made the most of their two possesssions,” Miller said. “I think our guys felt that stink a little bit from that game. The game isn’t over until the last second ticks off. We need to learn to step on the throat when we get a team down and not let up.”

Clinton County will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night. Homecoming festivities will also be included Friday night.

Parker Tallent went up for a ball in the end zone Friday night against Caverna. Tallent was heavily defended and couldn’t pull down the pass, but the Dawgs still pulled out for the win, 54-6.

The Clinton County Football Boosters sponsored a Salute the Veterans night at Bulldog Field where anyone who served or is currently serving in the armed forces would be recognized. Several veterans were on hand to participate during halftime against Caverna.