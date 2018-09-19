Rollercoaster Yard Sale set for October 4-6

With summer coming to a rapid close in the Dale Hollow Lake area, it’s time to turn our attention to fall activities. The Rollercoaster Yard Sale is on the horizon. The official dates for 2018 are October 4-6. (It will be Oct. 5-7, 2019) Whether you intend to be a buyer or seller, it is always a fun time for yard sale enthusiasts. Details about the sale and the downloadable brochure can be found on the www.TheRollerCoasterYardSale.com website with links to each participating county’s Chamber of Commerce. Visit today and start planning your itinerary or pick the best location for your yard sale!

The Rollercoaster Yard Sale is always the first full weekend in October. The route covers over 150 miles of some of the most scenic roads around the area that pass through many small communities and towns – each with their own uniqueness to savor. This will be the 33rd Annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale. The cooler weather makes for a great time to get out and about the area and enjoy the season.

We hope you will make this event part of your fall plans! We realize there is a lot going on this time of year and we appreciate your participation as a buyer or as a seller.

It’s a great opportunity to gather together your friends and take a mini-vacation or staycation. Various events are held each year along the route with something sure to appeal to almost anyone. It’s an excellent time for churches, schools and other non-profits to rally together and raise funds for winter projects.

Many of the Lions Clubs along the route do just that.

For those not familiar with the history of the sale, here’s a little history lesson. The Rollercoaster Yard Sale is unique in numerous ways. First it is the oldest and most authentic marathon yard sale in Kentucky and Tennessee. It began in an effort by Sarah Bowers to gain improvements to the “rollercoaster” of a road the original section was. Secondly, it is a destination yard sale. What does that mean you might ask?

The route encircles the Dale Hollow Lake area – beginning and ending at any point along the route that suits you best.

Dale Hollow Lake is an excellent destination any time of the year. You can easily bring along family and friends that would rather do something besides yard sale and allow them to enjoy their day while you shop yard sale after yard sale – and still be close by. All because you can start and end anywhere along the route and/or move farther around the loop each day.

Either way – loads of fun and bargains are sure to be found. These dates offer cooler weather, yet plenty warm to enjoy your days – and nights. The regions vast agricultural landscape offers endless beauty and bounty, in addition to the area well known area waterways. It’s a good time to stock up while you’re here with pumpkins, apples, mums and more for your harvest celebrations. Also be sure to delight in some of the local flavors offered by the area restaurants, live music venues, and more. The Lions Club Pancake Breakfast in Celina, Tennessee is a popular stop as well.

our patronage is making a difference in the local community, as it does in the Temple Hill Community where their Lions Club is raising funds through vendor spaces in Temple Hill, Kentucky. You’ll find other groups along the route raising funds for various projects. Be sure to check them out and make a lasting impact on these communities. (If your local organization would like to do a fundraiser during this time, check with your local Chamber of Commerce.)

It’s a treasure hunter’s paradise. There is such a wide array each year. Unique items from years past have included covered wagons, anvils, taxidermy items, old signs and much more. You never know what you might find, but you will find many things that are ready to become “the other man’s treasure”. After all, it IS a YARD SALE. With over 150 scenic miles of treasure hunting opportunities, you can’t miss! Not only are there yard sales and bargains galore, there are numerous small shops all around, farmers’ markets, produce stands and eateries along the route which are also treasures themselves. You might want to extend your stay to linger longer – or plan a weekend getaway for the coming months – or maybe a longer vacation. BBQ is big along the Rollercoaster Yard Sale Route as is good old fashioned country cooking.

Crafters bring out their wares making it a great time to pick up those special holiday gifts that will make for treasured memories. Crafters, if you haven’t chosen your location yet, be sure to do so soon. Again, check with your local Chambers of Commerce for possible locations. You are sure to find many souvenir items, flea market finds, antiques and collectibles, too. The rich history, local parks, inviting rivers and Dale Hollow Lake offer a wide array of things to do for your non-yard sale friends. Bring along your entire family and make a week (or more) of it and enjoy the ride on the rollercoaster route.

Sellers, we invite you to take advantage of the unique cooperative marketing efforts of the eight counties from two states involved in promoting this event – neighbor helping neighbor to boost the local economies by bringing in visitors and income to the region. Civic organizations are encouraged to plan fundraisers and roll out the welcome mat! The local Chambers of Commerce below are here to help you find a spot and if you have a spot available, let your Chamber know and post it on one of the Facebook pages dedicated to the sale.

Events this year during the sale include a cruise-in in Byrdstown, Tennessee that will highlight the classic autos and the Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park will be hosting their 1st Saturday Speaker Series event at the park at 1 PM; the ever popular Lions Club Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser and Arts & Craft Sale in Celina, Tennessee, plus Mud Lick Bar-B-Que will be available in Mud Lick, Kentucky, and live music in Byrdstown, Tennessee on Friday and Saturday evenings!

Be sure to check the events calendar on the www.TheRollercoasterYardSale.com website for all the latest listings.

Also, “Like” our official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rcyardsale .

As most people know, the Dale Hollow Lake area is a fisherman’s paradise. The fish should be biting well as the weather begins to cool. It’s still warm enough to enjoy boating or houseboating …perfect to spend the day on the road seeking out bargains and evenings relaxing on the refreshing waters of Dale Hollow Lake or surrounding areas. Don’t forget to spend some time off the road too.

You won’t want to miss the beauty of the Caves of the Cave City area or the wonders of Glasgow (a highly yard sale dense area of the route, as are Temple Hill, Kentucky and the Clay County Recreation Complex). Cave City and Glasgow, Kentucky are located at the northwestern side of the route in Kentucky and Clay County is the first area you will come to on the Tennessee side if you travel the route south from the Temple Hill, Kentucky area.

The sale route covers over 150 miles through 25 communities/towns and lasts for 3 days with an abundance of yard sales, flea markets, crafts, antiques, handcrafted quilts, produce, BBQ, southern food, entertainment, parks, recreation areas, historic sites, picturesque and unique small towns and their squares and so much more! You never know what you might find. Come see what treasures await your discovery this year! Gather your shopping friends, hop into your RV or other vehicles and make your way to THE Rollercoaster Yard Sale!

For additional information about local participation, contact the Albany-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce: www.clintoncoky.com or 1-606-387-2051.