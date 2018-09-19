What a difference an hour makes . . .





The All For Benny Gala, sponsored by the Clinton County Community Foundation, saw a full house Saturday of guests dining and visiting under the lights and stars of downtown Albany. In just over an hour’s time, the tables and chairs that would seat the more than 100 guests, went from empty to full capacity as everyone enjoyed the evening meal, a brief presentation by Foundation Advisory Board Members, an address by U.S. Congressman and former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner James Comer and the announcing of Silent Auction winners before the event ended.

The focus of this year’s second annual All For Benny Gala was to raise awareness of the Foundation and its work, as well as to benefit the group’s current project, the development of a new Farmer’s Market in downtown Albany.

Kathleen Booher, right, Chair for the Clinton County Community Foundation, announced the winners of several silent auction items that were bid on by those attending Saturday night’s All for Benny Gala. Standing beside Booher is CCCF Vice-Chair Arica Collins and to the far left is CCCF Advisory Board member Mike Davis. Over 100 people attended Saturday night’s outdoor dining event that will benefit Foundation projects, mainly the new Farmer’s Market construction project in downtown Albany.