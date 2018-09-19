Planning begins, date, locale set for Murl Conner celebration

A celebration of life to honor Clinton County World War II hero, the late 1Lt. Garlin Murl Conner, is now in the planning stages with details to be announced to the public as they become known.

What is already known and can be released to the public, to allow everyone to begin planning for the event, is that the celebration will be held on Saturday, November 17, in the Clinton County High School gymnasium.

A multi-agency planning meeting was held Tuesday afternoon to begin putting together details that will lead to the staging of an event designed to give Clinton County residents as well as the public from everywhere, to join together and show their respect and honor the memory of Conner.

Garlin Murl Conner’s World War II actions led to President Donald Trump posthumously awarding him the nation’s highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in June of this year.

The medal was accepted by Conner’s widow, Pauline Conner, in a White House ceremony that was attended by a host of family members and friends.