All For Benny Gala another success for Clinton County Community Foundation

Growing to seeing well over 100 people coming together under the lights Saturday night, the All For Benny Gala, hosted by the Clinton County Community Foundation, was a tremendous success in just it’s second year.

Designed as a venue to both raise awareness of the Foundation itself as well as to benefit the organization’s current major project, the construction of a downtown Farmer’s Market facility, the Gala provided those attending with a night of outdoor dining and fellowship.

U.S. Congressman James Comer, a former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, was the Gala guest speaker.