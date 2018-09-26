Dawgs hit 5-0 with 22-12 win





The Clinton County Bulldogs made history Friday night as Clinton County defeated Metcalfe County 22-12 to move to a perfect 5-0 on the year.

Last season the Dawgs came close to hitting the 5-0 mark, but Metcalfe County handed the Dawgs its first loss of the season 29-26.

Friday night, Clinton County got its revenge from last season.

The Dawgs went into the locker room at halftime down by four points, 12-8.

During the second half, Clinton County’s defense came out strong and shut the Hornets down and kept them scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Head Coach Jamie Miller said he was pleased with how they responded in the second half of Friday night’s game.

“We finally got the monkey off our back and got past Metcalfe,” Miller said. “We played well. Had some visions of last season. We had a couple big plays and a couple turnovers that went our way and you could see the excitement in our guys that they wouldn’t be deigned this year.”

Miller said during the second half his team understood what needed to be changed in the second half in order to win the game.

“We were taking ourselves out of the play,” Miller said. “We were able to slow it down and get in the right position.”

With Clinton County in the dead middle of its schedule, Miller still knows there is work to be done to finish out the year.

“We still have five more games,” Miller said. “We are going to take it one week at a time.”

This week the Dawgs will be on the road as they take on Lynn Camp.

“Lynn Camp will probably be one of the best teams we face this year,” Miller said. “They will be really physical, but that’s one of the things I like about our team. We are very physical and I like our chances. They are a solid team. We have to play a flawless game and so far we’ve not done that. We have some stuff we have to work on in practice this week. We should be ok.”

Friday night’s game will kick off at 7 p.m.

Dylan Groce went up the sideline before being tackled Friday night against Metcalfe County.

Clinton County advanced the ball on a pass by Noah Pruitt Friday night in the first half against Metcalfe County. Clinton County won the game, making it the fifth win in a row this season, 22-12.