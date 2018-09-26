Raymond Eugene Appleby, 82, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital. He was a native of Clinton County, son of the late Willie Travis and Lora Belle (Gibson) Appleby and a member of Highland Chapel United Methodist Church. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Marie Appleby, a brother, James Clayton Appleby and a sister, Nancy A. Kelley.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Faye Appleby, Burkesville, Kentucky; his children, Steve and Jeanie Spears, Campbellsville, Kentucky; Mike and Kathy Keene, Columbia, Kentucky; Raymond Jr. and Sherry Appleby and Cilla Faye Taylor, Burkesville, Kentucky; Scott and Suzanne Sheffield, Albany; Donnita Rushton and Fonnita and Jose Jaramillo-Padilla, Anderson, Indiana; Frank and Renee Appleby, Nashville, Tennessee; Travis and Janice Appleby, Burkesville, Kentucky; Larry Lane Westrater and Lanny and Amy Westrater, Anderson, Indiana; siblings, Franklin Carl and Sandra Appleby, Panama City, Florida; Ann Strange, Kokomo, Indiana; Pete and Betty and Ronnie and Betty Appleby, Albany; Donnie and Linda Appleby, Glasgow, Kentucky; Dave and Judy Phillips, Kokomo, Indiana; also 35 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 17, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Rev. Robert Morris, Rev. Lanny Garner and Rev. R. Thomas Wilson officiating. Final resting place in Burkesville Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The Lake Cumberland Emmaus Community. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.