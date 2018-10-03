Dawgs fall to Lynn Camp

The Clinton County Bulldogs traveled to Lynn Camp Friday, but failed to pick up win number six for the year as Lynn Camp defeated the Dawgs, 35-14.

Head Coach Jamie Miller said his team wasn’t prepared mentally for the game and it cost them in the end.

“We had too many turnovers Friday night,” Miller said. “We hurt ourselves more than anything.”

Clinton County went into Friday night’s game with a 5-0 record.

“I don’t want to take away anything from them because they have a solid team,” Miller said. “We lost the turnover battle and one of the things I stressed to the guys is you can’t afford to turn the ball over. That’s what we did to ourselves. We will go back to the basics this week and try to correct it. They have to be mentally and physically focused for every game.”

Lynn Camp, according to Miller, had one player who ran two plays, one for 84 yards and one for 56 yards and stopping him was one of the key parts Clinton County needed to do to be in the game.

“We talked about that all week,” Miller said. “We didn’t need to give up to omany home run balls to him. We needed to stop the big runs.”

Miller said just showing up to a game will not get it done.

This week the Dawgs will travel to Berea and according to Miller they will be a little better than last year’s team.

“They work hard,” Miller said. “We still have to take care of the football and not blow assignments and make tackles.”

Clinton County will have two road games, one against Berea and one against Barren County before playing its final home game of the season on October 19 against Eminence.

Clinton County will wrap up the season against Jackson County on the road on October 26.

“Those months between June and July seem to never get over with, but now it seems like it was yesterday since our first game,” Miller said. “We are 60 percent through the season now and we want to finish with a positive note with these seniors.”