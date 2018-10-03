First & Farmers National Bank announces promotion of Danielle Lowhorn

First & Farmers National Bank recently announced that employee Danielle Lowhorn has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Bookkeeping Supervisor. The announcement was made on behalf of First & Farmers National Bank’s Board of Directors by Bank President and CEO, Steve U. Morgan.

Danielle was born and raised here in Albany. She is a 2009 graduate of Clinton County High School. She went on to earn an Associate in Applied Science and a certificate in Management from Somerset Community College. Danielle joined FFNB in June 2012 as a teller and in 2016 found her home in the Bookkeeping Department.

Danielle is already getting settled into her new position and continues striving to provide excellent service to customers. “I really enjoy my job and I am very grateful for the new opportunity at First & Farmers National Bank,” stated Lowhorn.

Danielle always volunteers with First & Farmers’ efforts to give back to the community, including the Foothills Festival, Clinton County Fair, and Project Graduation. Her husband of three years, Dustin, works at Barrett Oil Purchasing. In their spare time, they enjoy being on the lake and fishing. Danielle is an active member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

FFNB President & CEO Steve U. Morgan stated, “We are excited to see Danielle assume her new responsibilities as bookkeeping supervisor. I know that she will continue to provide excellent knowledge and service to our customers.”