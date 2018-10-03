Lucille B. Clark, 97, Albany, passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Arnold Clark.

She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Irwin, Albany; Sharon Blaylock, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; a sister, Wanda Perdue; a brother, Lonzo Marcum; also a grandson, Shawn Blaylock.

A graveside service was held Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Davis Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Roger Jones officiating. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.