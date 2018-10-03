Betty J. Brummett, 79, Albany, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at The Medical Center-Albany. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Lucy Brummett and was also preceded in death by a brother, Dwight Brummett.

She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Brummett and Charlie Fulton, Albany; also special grandchildren, Debbie Claborn, Stacy, Kaylee and Dawson Stearns.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Don Davis and Bro. Prentis Evans officiating. Final resting place in Burchett Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.