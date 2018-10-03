Odus B. Poore, 80, Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at the University of Louisville Hospital.

He is survived by a daughter, Polly Ann Poore; two sons, David and Kevin Poore, all of Covington, Kentucky; two sisters, Jewell Winningham, Indiana; Agnes Poore, Tennessee; also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Rexroat and Bro. Rick Cross officiating. Final resting place in Poore Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.