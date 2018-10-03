Billy Joe Coop, 74, Albany, passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at his residence. He was the son of the late William and Lillian Tallent Coop and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Eddie Paul Coop; father and mother-in-law, Noah and Ella Mae Crabtree and a grandson, Jacob Lance Roberts.

He is survived by his wife, Nina Crabtree Coop, Albany; three sons, Gerard Coop, Albany; Russell (Lottie) and Tim Crabtree, Monticello, Kentucky; two daughters, Kris (JR) Roberts and Trena (Ronald) Brown, Monticello, Kentucky; a sister, Betty Mae Kerr; also 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 28, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Harvey Dicken, Ronnie Bernard, and Brian Daniel officiating. Final resting place in Cave Springs Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.