Long time PVA Billy Joe Coop dies at 74

One of Clinton County’s most iconic political figures, Billy Joe Coop, died at his home last Tuesday, September 25, at the age of 74.

Coop was elected as Clinton County’s Property Valuation Administrator (PVA), in 1977.

He first began serving as the PVA in the old Clinton County Courthouse, moving into the new current courthouse after the 1980 fire that destroyed the structure.

Coop continued to be re-elected to the PVA position for more than three decades, retiring from that office in 2008 after starting his 32nd year.

In addition to serving as the Clinton County PVA, he was also an active member of the Clinton County Republican Organization.

A veteran of the Vietnam war, Coop’s funeral was held, Friday, September 28, at the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home.

