Planning efforts continue for November 17 Conner celebration

Planning meetings for a celebration of life to honor Clinton County World War II hero, the late 1Lt. Garlin Murl Conner, continue to be held and details about the celebration are being announced as they are finalized.

Currently, the celebration to honor the World War II hero and Clinton County native is set for Saturday, November 17, in the Clinton County High School gymnasium. The ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Several guest speakers and video presentations are being invited and prepared for the celebration and additional details will be announced as they become available.

The event is being planned through a multi-agency cooperation, led by the Clinton County Tourism Commission and the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

The event is designed to give Clinton County residents as well as the public from everywhere, to join together and show their respect and honor the memory of Conner.

Garlin Murl Conner’s World War II actions led to President Donald Trump posthumously awarding him the nation’s highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in June of this year.

The medal was accepted by Conner’s widow, Pauline Conner, in a White House ceremony that was attended by a host of family members and friends.

Pauline Conner as well as Mary Bowlin, sister of Pfc. Joe Elmore, whose remains were recently returned home from the Korean War, will be co-Grand Marshal’s of this years Foothills Festival parade slated for Friday, October 19, beginning at 5:00 p.m.