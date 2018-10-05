County Clerk Shelia Booher suffers stroke

Clinton County Clerk Shelia Booher is in critical condition after suffering a massive stroke this past weekend at her home.

It is still too early to tell when Booher will be able to return to her office at the Clinton County Courthouse.

Booher is currently at Vanderbilt Medical Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Booher was appointed the position in late 2012 after Jim Elmore retired on December 31, 2012.

The appointment of the Chief Deputy Clerk was made by executive order of former Judge Executive Lyle Huff, pursuant to KRS 63.220 of the state constitution in regards to naming replacements for officials who leave office.

At the date of his retirement, Elmore had served some 23 years as County Court Clerk.

Booher was elected to the office in November 2014 and is a candidate for re-election in the general election on November 6, 2018.

The county clerk’s office records and stores documents such as deeds for land, property, oil and gas leases, real estate mortgages, estate settlements, notary bonds, bail bonds, power of attorney, issuing marriage licenses, and fishing and hunting licenses and it now does the delinquent tax collections and delinquent tax sales.

Also, an important aspect of the clerk is to keep records of Clinton County Fiscal Court meetings and proceedings dealing with county government in general.