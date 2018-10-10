Coach Ronnie Guffey, 63, Murray, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. He was a well respected girls’ basketball coach and teacher at Clinton County High School for several years. He was the son of the late Montie Guffey.

He is survived by his mother, Irene (Raines) Guffey, Alpha, Kentucky; his wife, Vonda (Gossage) Guffey; two daughters, Amber and Paige Guffey, all of Murray, Kentucky; a son, Brent (Sarah) Guffey, Henderson, Kentucky; a brother, Dennis Guffey, Alpha, Kentucky; also three grandchildren, Elijah, Benjamin and Eleanor Guffey.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 5, 2018 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Sawyer officiating. Final resting place in Old Bethel Bible Church Cemetery in Wayne County. Memorial contributions are suggested to Gideons International. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com. Arrangements were made through Campell-New Funeral Home of Albany.