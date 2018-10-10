Shelia G. Braswell Booher, 55, Albany, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Skyline Medical in Nashville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Christine Braswell, was current Clinton County Court Clerk and a member of Caney Branch Baptist Church.

She is survived by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Cathy Hardin; Hollie and Barry Stone; and Charlotte and Ricky Collins, all of Albany; also seven nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 7, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donald McGill officiating. Final resting place in Caney Branch Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Caney Branch Cemetery Fund. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.