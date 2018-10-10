An Addict's Corner …

As I told you last week. We would start on step 2 to recovery, redemption and peace. Last week I discussed how often I twist and fit these steps specifically to fit me.

You can do the same, if you like, as a more personal way to work them in an attempt to change the person you are and the way you behave when confronting your own issues, while these steps are to be taken very seriously.

I think they’d probably make a person even feel better about farting in public, if that’s an issue in your own life, I don’t know.

I hope you worked hard on step 1 last week. I hope you humble yourself enough to know that no matter what you did or didn’t do, the issue you’re still dealing with is still very much there, eating away at you.

Here is the step #2

Step 2 requires that you believe it’s gonna take a greater power than yourself ever could be to restore you to any kind of sanity and peace within your body, mind and soul.

Literature states it like this in most writings studied in these steps. When, therefore, we speak to you of God, we mean your own conception of God. This applies, too, to other spiritual expressions which you find in many books.

Do not let any prejudice you may have against spiritual terms deter you from honestly asking yourself what they mean to you.

At the start, this was all we needed to commence spiritual growth, to effect our first conscious relation with God as we understood Him. Afterward, we found ourselves accepting many things which then seemed entirely out of reach. That was growth, but if we wished to grow we had to begin somewhere. So we used our own conception, however limited it was.

We needed to ask ourselves but one short question. – “Do I now believe, or am I even willing to believe, that there is a power greater than myself?” As soon as a man/woman can say that he/she does believe, or is willing to believe, we emphatically assure them that they are on their way. It has been repeatedly proven among us that upon this simple cornerstone a wonderfully effective spiritual structure can be built.

Now to add to this, it’s important, way more important than you can understand right now. To know that you just went through an entire week of accepting your demons and the incredible power they have over you. That’s all you needed to concentrate on since you last read this column.

Now you know your demons, you’ve met them. It’s like any other problem in life, just because folks want to often go on about their day, pretending they don’t have issues, does nothing but delay confrontation with them. But wait don’t be trying to confront your demons yet.

All I’m asking you to do this week is concentrate on the fact that you believe that there is someone out there greater than your self. That you believe in God and His awesome greatness and power to remove, restore and rejuvenate.

You wake up with the monkey on your back, you walk around and go through your days thinking, sometimes to the point of being consumed by your specific demon. Just go ahead live your life to the best of your ability, but look at that demon, or face the monkey on your back and let them know help is coming, and don’t only say it.

Believe it! Know it! And spend this week growing in your faith in God and your trust in the fact that things are about ready to start changing. During all this time remember to go back often and work on step 1. You will have to make it a habit almost telling yourself, that you’re powerless – so do that. Concentrate on step two this week and know you’re well on your way to inner healing, if inner healing is truly what you want. God bless you all. I hope you have the best week..

An addict, a child of God, a Christian,

Phillip Lee