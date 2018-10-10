School Instructional Supervisor Little gives overview of recent test results

The “newest” version of the K-Prep Accountability System for school districts was recently released, the third model in the past decade, and although most districts in the state showed a need for improvement, Clinton students held their own with the state, doing very well in some categories while needing improvement in others.

Instructional Supervisor Paula Little noted last week that this was another “transition year” for the Accountability System of testing students and districts and only certain categories were tested this year, with more academic areas to be tested next spring.

Little said that all schools, under the latest model, are labeled either CSI (Comprehensive School Improvement), which is the bottom five percent; TSI (Targeted), meaning at least one group of the areas tested were in the bottom five percent in one or more areas, and ‘other.’

“I am pleased to say we (Clinton schools) were classified in the ‘other’ category,” Little noted, meaning the district as a whole was not in the bottom five percent in any tested area.

“The ‘other’ category means we’re not below in either of the first two (CSI or PSI) categories,” she said.

Little said it was difficult, from the data, to determine how the local district did overall, since in the initial year of the new system, there were no comparisons of district-to-district in the state, but did add she could ascertain some areas where the district was strong and also areas where improvements are needed.

She noted that CCHS showed the best strength in history and the reading portion of the ACT. “They improved a lot, teachers put emphasis on certain areas last year at the high school.”

The middle school showed its strongest areas in reading and social studies, while the elementary level showed strength in science.

“Overall,” she said, “we need to improve our math scores and improve the learning gap for students with disabilities.”

Little noted that with the new system, teachers are trying to make improvements to revive curriculum, partly with the Striving Reader grant and at least a quarter of the faculty is participating in a literacy designed collaborative program and also working on receiving other certifications to enhance the curriculums they need to improve student learning.

Recent reports and statistics indicate that many schools were in the category of being in a lower five percent in several or at least one group category as school districts across the state are still getting accustomed to the new accountability assessment system now in place in Kentucky.