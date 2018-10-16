Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Big wins for our Dawgs

Friday night’s win at Barren County for our Bulldogs was not just a good win that takes them to a very nice 7-1 season so far, it was a big win for the program, and Clinton County’s best-ever start en route to our best ever season.

Although we were ranked higher than the Trojans going into Friday’s contest, anytime our 2A Bulldogs can walk onto a 5A opponent’s home field and hand them a defeat, it speaks tons about not only Coach Miller and company’s success in getting the program where we wanted it to be, it also speaks tons about the grit and determination our players have.

Mostly, it speaks that these players have figured out how to overcome any intimidation factor that may have come into play in prior years when they walk onto a 5A opponent’s field. This group plays up to their potential, and that’s a big part of becoming a successful program – learning to believe in yourself and playing up to your own abilities and potential.

Bottom line – congrats Dawgs on a great win.

Now onward and upward, our Bulldogs will finally be back on the home field this Friday night for what will be our last home game of the season and of course Senior Night.

The matchup against the Eminence Warriors will certainly be no cakewalk for our Dawgs, who will have their work cut out for them in order to go 8-1.

The Warriors are also a highly successful team this season, coming into Friday’s contest with an identical 7-1 record.

Competing in the 1A class, the Cantrell ratings give the Bulldogs the slight edge. Clinton County fills the No. 17 spot in the 2A with a state wide point rating of 35, while the 1A Warriors are rated No. 16 in that class, with a statewide rating of 31.5.

Take a jacket and maybe a rain poncho. The forecast calls for a chance of showers throughout the night, with a temperature at the slated 7:30 kickoff around 50 degrees.

Go Dawgs!

Congrats!

Congratulations are certainly in order to our repeat District Champion Volley Dawgs. Clinton County sailed to the title with wins over Cumberland County and Russell County and on Monday night, advanced to the semi-final round in regional play with another big win over Glasgow.

The Volley Dawgs picked up a 4th Region win on Monday night, defeating Glasgow 3-0, to set up their next matchup against the region’s top rated Gators of Greenwood in a semi-final game at Franklin-Simpson on Wednesday night at 6:00.

Congrats II!

Congratulations also to the Bulldogs boys’ soccer team on their accomplishment last week.

The Bulldogs advanced to the championship game of the district tournament, where they were defeated by Glasgow.

Still, the District Runner-up title earned the Bulldogs the right to advance to the Regional Tournament this week.

Clinton County was set to face Logan County on Tuesday night (too late for press deadline) in regional tournament action at South Warren High School in Bowling Green.

Another CCHS program that is headed in the right direction, this will be the second straight year the Soccer Dawgs have advanced to regional tournament post-season play.

Congrats again to coach Matthew Smith and company.

Support our Running Dawgs

Finally, a reminder that this weekend’s Foothills Festival schedule will again include Saturday morning’s 5K Run and is always a showcase event for our Cross County Running Dawgs to show their skills to a local crowd.

Come on out early Saturday morning and find a spot somewhere along the 5K route to not only give a shout out of support to all the runners, but especially to our young Cross County athletes (both elementary and high school Runnin’ Dawgs will be on the course), as they make their way to the finish line

Starting siren is at 8:00 at the Mountain View Recreation Park, with the finish line at Dyer Drug on the square.

See you there!