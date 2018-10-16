Boys’ soccer team advances to regional tournament

The Clinton County Soccer Dawgs finished as runners-up in the 15th District tournament last week after defeating Barren County 4-2, in the opening round. Clinton County then faced Glasgow in the championship, but was defeated 4-0. Finishing as runners-up in the district, Clinton County will have a chance to continue its season in the regional tournament on Tuesday night against Logan County. That game is too late for press deadline and was scheduled for 5:45 p.m. The results of Clinton County’s regional game will be in next week’s edition of the Clinton County News.