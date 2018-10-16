Dawgs defeat Barren, 32-21

The Clinton County Bulldogs improved to 7-1 on the year with a win over 5A Barren County Friday night, 32-21.

Head Coach Jamie Miller said their facilities were great to play on.

“It is beautiful,” Miller said. “It’s a gorguess facility. I talked to one of their coaches and they said it was a 10 million dollar facility.”

The Dawgs went into halftime with a 20-7 lead.

Miller said his defense really played strong and held Barren County through out the game.

“They got the ball at the first of the game and they score on us. We then fumbled our next possession and gave the ball right back to them at our 20 yard line. Our defense held them and we took over possessions,” Miller said. “We ended up scoring and missed the two point conversion so it was 7-6 them.”

Clinton County scored again under the two minute mark in the first half to take the lead.

“With about a minute left they tried to throw a deep ball and we picked it off, ran it 63 yards for a touchdown and now we are up 20-7 at halftime,” Miller said. “We made some adjustments at halftime, but I felt like we were pretty well in control of the game.”

Miller said he has a lot of respect for Barren County’s coach.

Barren County had nearly 40 more players than Clinton County on its roster, which is a true achomplishment for the Bulldogs taking down a much larger school.

“He said we had the best conditioned team he has ever faced,” Miller said. “We got stronger as the game went on instead of wearing out. When they see that ‘W’ off in the distance, they go get it.”

Clinton County travel to Eminance this Friday night and according to Miller it will be a test to what his team has done this season.

“They don’t look as big as what we’ve faced in the past, but they do have some athletes,” Miller said. “It’s going to be a good test for us. I think they are like 7-1 just like we are so whoever wins, it’s going to be a big task.”

Clinton County’s game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 at Bulldog Field.