Volley Dawgs bring home district trophy, advance in 4th Regional Tournament





Kayli Hadley went up for a block during Clinton County’s game against Metcalfe County in the first round of the district tournament. Clinton County won the district having beat Metcalfe, 3-0, and Russell County in the championship game, 3-0.

The Clinton County Lady Volley Dawgs defeated both Metcalfe County and Russell County to claim the 16th District championship last week. As the team moved on to the regional tournament on Monday night, Clinton County took on Glasgow and defeated the Scotties in three sets 25-18, 25-17 and 25-12. Clinton County faced Greenwood on Wednesday. Results of that game will be in next week’s edition of the Clinton County News.

Bobbianne Key, Kayli Hadley and Autumn McCutchen were selected to the All District team after the conclusion of the district tournemnt last week.

Erica Smith went up for a kill during the first game against Metcalfe County last week during the district tournament.