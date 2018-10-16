Juil Dean Harris, 80, Albany, passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Tommie Harris.

She is survived by a daughter, Diane Groce, New Castle, Indiana; three sons, James and Danny Sutton, New Castle, Indiana; David (Christy) Harris, Albany; also eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 15, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.