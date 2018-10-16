Juil Dean Harris

Juil Harris.jpg

Juil Dean Harris, 80, Albany, passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Tommie Harris.

She is survived by a daughter, Diane Groce, New Castle, Indiana; three sons, James and Danny Sutton, New Castle, Indiana; David (Christy) Harris, Albany; also eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 15, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.