John Harold Davis, 74, Albany, and a native of Alabama, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville. He was a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church, a Vietnam veteran, and was employed as a Shipping Manager for Keystone Foods.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Davis, Albany; two daughters, Angelia Davis, Alabama; April Purdy, Georgia; a stepson, J.J. Keel; a sister, Joyce Walden, both of Georgia; also four grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Clear Fork Baptist Church with Bro. Bob Sawyer and Bro. Melvin Daniel officiating. Final resting place in Clear Fork Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.