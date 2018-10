Meredith Pappas, age 28 days, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 6, 2018 in Columbus.

She is survived by her parents, Jessica and Nicholas Pappas; paternal grandparents, George and Delora Cravens Pappas, all of Columbus, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Robbin and Lisa Carnahan of Ohio.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 12, 2018 at Cedar Hill United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.