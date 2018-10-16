Albert Burton, 85, Byrdstown, Tennessee and formerly of Columbia, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at The Medical Center – Albany. He was the son of the late Leslie and Annie Burton and was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church of Albany.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Foster Burton, Albany; two daughters, Elia Bothrock, Elizabethtown, Indiana; Wanda Israel, Columbus, Indiana; two sons, Eddie Burton, Byrdstown, Tennessee; Ricky Burton, Monroe, Tennessee; three brothers, Edward and Phillip Burton, both of Edinburgh, Indiana; Jack Burton, Bedford, Indiana; a sister, Martha Bernard, Russell Springs, Kentucky; also eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home. Final resting place in Bearwallow Cemetery in Adair County.

Arrangements were made through Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home of Columbia.