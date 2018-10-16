Reba Sue Cecil, 65, of Losey Road, Albany, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at The Medical Center – Albany. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nina Stockton Key and was also preceded in death by a brother, Norman Key.

Survivors include her husband, James Austin Cecil; three sons, Tony Cecil, Junior (Amy) Cecil, all of Albany, and Vernon Lee (Crystal) Cecil, Richmond, Kentucky; six sisters, Vickie (Welby) Shelton, Linda Storie, Virginia (Johnny) Riddle, Betty Parrigin, Sue (Phil) Blackburn, and Faye (Charles) Garrett; and six grandchildren also survive.

Services were held Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Sullivan and Jimmy Winsett officiating. Burial was in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.