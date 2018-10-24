Earlene Booher, 77, Albany, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at The Medical Center – Albany. She was the wife of the late Sam Booher and daughter of the late Delmer and Zelma McGill.

She is survived by two sons, Larry Booher and Brenda and Allen Booher; a brother, Ernest and wife Lula McGill; and one granddaughter, Amber Marie Booher, all of Albany.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Gospel Baptist Church with Bro. Donald McGill and Bro. Marcus Williams officiating. Final resting place in Highway Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.