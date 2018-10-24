Sandy Claborn Jackson, 54, Cookeville, Tennessee and formerly of Albany, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late George Earl and Reba Ledbetter Claborn.

She is survived by her daughters, Rachel and Jessica Szabo, Cookeville, TN; a son, Benjamin Jackson, Monterey, Tennessee; sisters, June (Benny) Bowlin, Ann Bowlin, Deborah Hood, all of Albany; Helen Huff and Rose Smith, both of Cookeville, Tennessee; a brother, Lynn Claborn, Albany; also six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Cope officiating. Final resting place in Edgefield Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee. Memorials are suggested to help pay final expenses and may be left at the funeral home. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.