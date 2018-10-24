Clinton grand jury holds October session

The Clinton County Grand Jury convened in regular session October 11, naming five individuals in true bills returned in open circuit court.

Four of the five individuals were charged with multiple counts.

The following indictments were handed down in October:

(Charges not noted otherwise are felony related.)

* Jennifer Stockton: The alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance not in original container, two counts (Class B misdemeanor); possession of a controlled substance first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance third degree (Class A misdemeanor); trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces (Class A misdemeanor); possession of a controlled substance second degree (Class A misdemeanor); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); and, possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor).

* Charelton T. Conner: The alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense; possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces (Class A misdemeanor); possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor); and, persistent felony offender first degree.

* James L. Smith, Jr.: The alleged offenses of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (Class A misdemeanor); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; burglary third degree; criminal mischief second degree; and, two counts of persistent felony offender first degree.

* Misty Duvall: The alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of a controlled substance third degree (Class A misdemeanor); and, possession of a controlled substance not in original container (Class B misdemeanor).

* Jessica Cross: The alleged offense of tampering with physical evidence.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)