Dawgs finish year with nearly perfect record

The Clinton County Bulldogs finished its season Thursday night against Jackson County on the road with a 50-22 road win.

The final game of the season put the Dawgs at 9-1 on the year, completing the best record in Clinton County Football history.

Head Coach Jamie Miller, in his 10th season, said he is proud of his team and the way they’ve played all season.

“We had some distractions earlier in the week, but by Thursday we were focused and ready to play,” Miller said. “We really didn’t know wheither the game was going to take place or not, but we were able to get the issue settled and went on and played the game and played pretty well.”

Clinton County jumped out in front of the Jackson County Generals early in the game and led at the half, 44-8.

“We had an opportunity to play everyone,” Miller said. “I think they scored 14 points in the second half, but we went up to 50. Once you have that continuous clock it’s hard to manufacture much more scoring. We had a pretty hefty margin at halftime and ended up with a contentious clock.”

Miller said the game seemed to be over as quick as they started the second half.

“It’s always a bittersweet night for your seniors who are playing for you,” Miller said. “They went in and were able to enjoy the night. I wouldn’t take anything away from the seniors. They definately worked hard in practice and worked hard in the off season.”

Next season, Clinton County will enter into district play with district opponents being Metcalfe County, Monroe County, Green County and Edmonson County.

Miller is excited about being able to compete in post season play and has goals of being ranked first or second in the district in order to host a first round district game next season.

Clinton County will other new teams on the schedule next year as Caverna and Fort Knox refused to play the Bulldogs next season.

“My goal was if we can compete with Metcalfe County, who we kept on the schedule every year, then we will go back to district. I tried to last year, but they said I couldn’t. I feel we can compete.”