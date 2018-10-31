Barbara Sell Hulse, 66, Corydon, Indiana, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018. She was a native of Albany, daughter of the late Jess and Ermon Sell.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Hulse; two sons, Col. Joseph A. (Lori) and Jason (Holly) Hulse; a brother, Eddie (Ava) Sell; a sister, Mary Nuszbaum; two grandsons, Porter and Hayden Hulse; also several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Monday, October 22, 2018 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com.