Wilma Ann Flowers, 65, Pall Mall, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Livingston Regional Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Claude and Mildred Logan Flowers.

She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, J.C. and Tammy Flowers, Pall Mall, Tennessee; a nephew, Joseph (Mary) Flowers, Byrdstown, Tennessee; a niece, Heather (Travis) Sloan, Albany; also three uncles, three aunts, a great-niece and two great-nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Tompkins officiating. Final resting place in Smyrna Cemetery in Byrdstown, Tennessee. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.