John L. Riddle, 87, Albany, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018 at The Medical Center-Albany. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Riddle.

He is survived by special friend, Norene Sell; two sons and daughters-in-law, John Keith and Patricia Riddle, Albany; Melvin and Robin Riddle, Russell Springs, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Brent Riddle, Jennifer Thomas, Erin Grider and Emily Hamilton; also six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Tarter and Sister Teresa Tarter officiating. Final resting place in Highway Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Hogback Community Church and may be left at the funeral home. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.