Russell L. Guffey, 71, Albany, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018 at The Medical Center-Albany. He was the son of the late James A. and Vinia Guffey and was also preceded in death by two brothers, John M. and Tilmon Guffey.

He is survived by long-time girlfriend Rita Burchett, Albany; a sister, Loretta (Bob) Lair, Monticello, Kentucky; five nieces and nephews, Jimmy (Sherry) Guffey, Tony and John Guffey, Bobby Lair and Christina (Jonathan) Coomer; also five great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Jones officiating. Final resting place in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.