Dora Ann Holsapple, 71, Albany, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018 at The Medical Center at Albany. She was the daughter of the late Jesse Edward and Ruby Lucille Craig and was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Ann Carter,

She is survived by her husband, Darwin Holsapple, Albany; two daughters, Lisa Saffell, Albany; Vonda Nicholas, South Carolina; a son, Jerry Holsapple, South Carolina; two brothers, Carl (Nila) Craig, Albany; Ronnie (Barbara) Craig, Shepherdsville, Kentucky; a sister, Betty Joyce Holsapple, Boston, Kentucky; also five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 29, 2018 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with pastor Harvey Dicken officiating. Final resting place in Locust Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.