Pamela Lynn Smith

Posted October 31, 2018 at 3:40 pm

Pamela Lynn Smith, 62, formerly of Albany, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Northpoint in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Leonard Ray and Mary Dean Smith, a member of Stony Point Baptist Church in Albany and worked as a hair dresser for many years.

Survivors include a daughter, Amy (Lindsay) Bowlin; a son, Brandon (Emily) Smith; two grandsons, Drake and Titan Smith; special friend, Lorraine Fox, all of Nicholasville, Kentucky; five sisters, Brenda (Jackie) Spears, and Jammie (Alan) Hart, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; Sandra (John) Schwenke and Tina Smith, Albany; Tammy Catron, Somerset, Kentucky; three brothers, Kelly and Darrin Smith, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; Eric (Kimberly) Smith, Albany; also several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

No funeral services will be held. Final resting place in Lakeside Memorial Gardens in Somerset, Kentucky.