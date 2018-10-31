Mike Ferguson, 73, Albany, passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at The Medical Center-Albany. He was a member and Deacon of Clear Fork Baptist Church, a Vietnam veteran, son of the late Jay and Dott Ferguson and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Quinton and Steve Ferguson.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean Ferguson; two sisters, Helen (Paul) Ballou, Monticello, Kentucky; Pat Byrd, Albany; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Gail, Johnny and Barbara and Terry and Sylvia Ferguson, all of Albany.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Clear Fork Baptist Church with Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating. Final resting place in Hillcrest Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.