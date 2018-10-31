Park board’s executive committee meets

The Clinton County Rec/Park Board’s Executive Committee held its final meeting of the year last Thursday night with five members on hand, as well as part-time park director Tim Moons and maintenance director Michael Hood.

The board first discussed the new fields that have been constructed, largely with the help of coach Todd Messer. The fields are in great shape and were almost complete as of early this week.

The committee also accepted the sole proposal from Jerry Ridge to construct the new dugouts at the ballfields, which is to be completed by March 1 of next year.

Funding for the dugout project is coming from final money available through the Healthy Hometown Coalition.

A $1,000 Clinton County Community Foundation grant will be used to assist in paying for the ballfield renovations.

After discussing getting field sponsorships, probably from the Coca-Cola company, as well as scoreboards, the committee voted to shut off the water to the restrooms by November 15.

After briefly again discussing having the main gate closed to traffic at night, board chairman Wayne Glover again thanked county government for mowing the park and fields over the past couple of years, noting how much help it had been, as well as keeping the park looking good to visitors.

Prior to adjourning, the committee opted to suspend its next regular meeting scheduled for December and hold a special call meeting the last Thursday of January 2019.