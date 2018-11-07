Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Time to meet the Bulldogs

As happens a few times each year to high school sports fans, we are in somewhat of a lull right now as far as action goes so … take advantage of it and breathe in a couple of deep breaths, they are going to be the last easy breaths you’re going to get for awhile.

With football season having come to an end, volleyball and soccer now over, and with cross country coming to an end with last weekend’s state meet, things seem to have suddenly come to a screeching halt.

Fear not – in just a couple of weeks, we’re going to be going gang-busters all out basketball.

Last week, in a couple of spaces in the NEWS, we told everyone about this Thursday’s pre-season look at the Lady Bulldogs, Dawgs, cheerleaders that will be on tap for fans this Thursday night, November 8, at the high school.

Here’s another reminder, simply because this year, due to some scheduling conflicts, things are happening on a Thursday night rather than the normal Friday or Saturday.

Meet the Bulldogs will get underway with the traditional Booster Club supper, featuring BBQ this year in the cafeteria, beginning at 5:30 for a cost of just $6.

Following the BBQ meal, at about 7:00 p.m., everything will move into the Lindle Castle Gymnasium for the introductions and scrimmages, the actual “Meet the Bulldogs” portion of the program.

That segment of course will see everyone, players, cheerleaders, coaches and support staff, getting introduced to the crowd. Cheerleaders will go through some routines, teams will do some brief warm-ups then a few minutes of intra-squad scrimmages.

From there, we go into the introductions of our latest Wall of Fame member portion of the program. As I noted last year, we are honored to place Tony Bowling (1987), Johnnie Hay (1993) and Mike Reeves (1973) to the Wall.

All three are certainly deserved of this honor and are welcomed to the Wall.

Come out and enjoy a night of basketball – before things get really busy.