Cummings promoted to Sergeant in Kentucky State Police

Clinton County native Joshua N. Cummings was promoted last week to the rank of Sergeant in the Kentucky State Police and was transferred to Post 3 Bowling Green. Cummings had been assigned to the Elizabethtown Post most recently while serving at the rank of Trooper.

Cummings is the son of Dr. Mike and Karen Cummings of Albany and is a graduate of Clinton County High School.

Prior to enrolling in the KSP Academy and becoming a Kentucky State Policeman, he worked during summer months as a counselor at Trooper Island Camp, a youth camp in Clinton County on Dale Hollow Lake.

Cummings is shown in the above photo with his Sergeant certificate along with Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders during the ceremony last week in Lexington.

Cummings was one of 77 Kentucky State Police officers who received promotions last week and was one of 36 Troopers who were promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Commissioner Rick Sanders told the new promotees that in their new roles they have one of the toughest jobs around. They have to satisfy those above them while encouraging and energizing those who work for them.

“Great leaders are not born,” he said, “they are built. And the two most important attributes of leadership are concern for the welfare of those who work for you and leadership by example. You can’t get up and preach without walking the walk.”