Highway teams take 1st, 3rd in tournament

The Highway Nazarene Church Teen Bible Quiz Teams travelled to Lexington, Kentucky to compete in the third Kentucky District Teen Bible Quiz of the 2018-2019 season on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

Two teams from Highway Nazarene Church competed in the Round Robin Tournament with six other teams. The Highway Hippies team was undefeated and earned 1st place overall in the tournament.

Highway Hippies is comprised of Kane Cross, Saylor Hess, Sidney Hess, and Lex Marcum. The Highway Hooligans team earned 3rd place overall in the tournament. Highway Hooligans is comprised of Eli Rains and Ethan Rains. All six Highway quizzers placed in the Top 15 overall. Individually, Eli Rains was 2nd, Kane Cross was 4th, and Saylor Hess was 6th, Ethan Rains was 7th, Sidney Hess was 13th, and Lex Marcum was 15th. Four Highway quizzers also earned spots on the district all-star teams that will compete at the annual St. Louis Gateway to the Word Top Ten Tournament. Eli Rains, Ethan Rains, Kane Cross, and Saylor Hess will represent the Kentucky district at this quiz the first weekend in December.

The teams are coached by Ammie Marcum and Teresa Scott. The quizzers are studying the book of John this year. Their next district quiz will be in December in Columbia.

Thanks to Bro. Bobby Grant and Highway Nazarene Church for supporting this ministry.