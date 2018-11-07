Sharon Gibbons Cole, 65, of Albany, died Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital, Burkesville. She was the daughter of the late Morris and Ina Stearns Gibbons, and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Davidson, and Brenda Angel.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Brandon Bow; one granddaughter, Makayla (Adam) Morrison, all of Albany; and one brother: Bill Gibbons, Smithland, Kentucky.

Services were held at 10:00 am Saturday, November 3 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns and Bro. David Dorn officiating. Burial was in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.