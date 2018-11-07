Angela Michelle Thompson, 45, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee.

She was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Ellen Breeding and also preceded in death by three sisters, Marla, Donna, and Elizabeth, and a brother, Rick Breeding.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Thompson, Byrdstown Tennessee; four daughters, Christianna (Floyd) Slavey, Somerset Kentucky; Ember Lea Thompson, Kaydence S. Thompson, and Emmaleigh J. Thompson, all of Byrdstown Tennessee; two sons: Roger E. Thompson, Fort Lee, Virginia; Justin Scott, Byrdstown, Tennessee; one sister: Theresa Wilkins; two brothers: Francis Tully, Gulf Port, Mississippi; and C.J. Breeding, of Texas.

Services were held at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Allen officiating.Burial was in Beaty Cemetery (Pickett County).

Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.