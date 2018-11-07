Burton

Sue Albertson Burton, 86, Science Hill, Kentucky and a native of Albany, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at her home. She was the daughter of the late R.H. and Mollie Boyles Albertson, wife of the late Leroy Burton and was also preceded in death by a son, Ricky Burton, five brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by a son, Randy (Annette) Burton, Eubank, Kentucky; three daughters, Connie (Tommy Claunch, Eubank, Kentucky; Sharon (Bill) Wesley, Science Hill, Kentucky; Jennifer Burton, Somerset, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Shelia Gregory, Scott Haste, Ben, Blake and Brad Burton, Jennifer Witt, Amy May and Beth Godbey; also nine great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 2, 2018 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Vola Brown, Bro. Daivd Muse and Bro. Ben Owens officiating. Final resting place in Science Hill Cemetery. Donations are requested to either Hospice of Lake Cumberland or Science Hill Garden Club. Arrangements were made through Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.morrisandhislope.com.