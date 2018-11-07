Kenneth Earl Shelton, 77, Albany, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Jean Waddle Center in Somerset. He was the son of the late Homer and Maudie (Wright) Shelton and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel Brown and Carlene Bell.

He is survived by his wife, Frances (Brown) Shelton; two sons, Mark (Willette) and Rodney (Nicole) Shelton; two sisters, Ruby Nell Jones and Brenda Jones, all of Albany; a brother, Everett Shelton, Fort Wayne, Indiana; four grandchildren, Kim Tyler, Hayden and Bailey Shelton; and one step-granddaughter, Cheyenne Gabbard.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Shelley officiating. Final resting place in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.