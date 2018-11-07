Robert W. Sloan, 76, Louisville, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018 in Louisville. He was the son of the late Homer and Ivory Sloan.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Millye Sloan; a sister, Kay Vaughn; a niece, Tonya Vaughn, Louisville, Kentucky; a nephew, Todd Vaughn, Seymore, Indiana; two step-sons, Rick (Pam) Scarlott and Danny (Pam) Scarlott, all of Louisville.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.